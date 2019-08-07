Glendon Capital Management LP Increased Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Stake by $619,539; Uss Investment Management LTD Upped Exelon (EXC) Holding by $31.28 Million; Share Price Declined

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 206,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $424.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.104 during the last trading session, reaching $3.576. About 22,317 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 247.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 625,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 878,381 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02 million, up from 252,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.91. About 2.11 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 14/03/2018 – EXELON’S GINNA NUCLEAR REACTOR IN N.Y. OUTPUT RISES TO 99%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR AT 0%, DOWN FROM 86%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 10/04/2018 – N.J. legislature to vote on nuclear subsidy bill on Thursday; 08/05/2018 – EXELON REPORTS LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER STRENGTHEN CO. & P; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction; 30/05/2018 – NET Power Achieves Major Milestone for Carbon Capture with Demonstration Plant First Fire; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial In holds 0.04% or 1,028 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 61,400 shares. Alps reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Horizon Invests Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Clearbridge Limited Liability Co owns 0.18% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 3.96M shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 72.23 million shares. Essex Inc holds 0.24% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 15,646 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc invested in 0.11% or 336,354 shares. Pension Serv holds 1.09M shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.34% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 7.96 million shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 590 shares. M&R owns 764 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 32,099 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 15,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – benzinga.com” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 239,834 shares to 963,996 shares, valued at $161.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).