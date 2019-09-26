Glendon Capital Management LP Increased Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Stake by $1.05 Million; Facebook (FB) Holder Arbor Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding by $428,160

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.25 million shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: BREAKING: Federal Trade Commission confirms investigation of Facebook; 29/03/2018 – UK’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS WELCOME FACEBOOK’S MOVE TO SHUT DOWN ITS PARTNER CATEGORY SERVICE, USING THIRD PARTY DATA; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s Asian balancing act; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO to answer questions from UK lawmakers on April 26; 09/04/2018 – HMG Strategy’s Hunter Muller: Is Facebook Giving the Tech Industry a Bad Reputation?; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica case shows Facebook’s value; 26/03/2018 – Facebook Comes Under Scrutiny of Federal Trade Commission; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 262,770 shares as the company's stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.34 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56M, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 277,455 shares traded or 210.45% up from the average. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "FB, European publishers team for Watch shows – Seeking Alpha" on September 05, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: "Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News" published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Facebook Inc (FB) COB and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sold $22 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance" on September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $433.57M and $319.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Treasury Floating Rate Bond Etf (TFLO) by 35,581 shares to 719,166 shares, valued at $36.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold UAN shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 39.22 million shares or 1.43% more from 38.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 2.97 million shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 1.58M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 231,380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glendon Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.24% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 2.34 million shares. Moreover, Raging Management Limited Liability Company has 6.21% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 8.98M shares. Marco Inv Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 25,500 shares. 38,643 were reported by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. 25,837 were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership has 14,900 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 6,844 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Limited invested in 28,140 shares. Moreover, Hartford Fin Management has 0.01% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 4,197 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 120,764 shares.