Glendon Capital Management LP Increased Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Position; As Walmart (WMT) Market Valuation Rose, Moon Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $4.83 Million

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 2.93M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83 million, up from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 1.27M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow

Moon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp bought 49,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 128,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 78,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.25 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS – PRIOR TO JOINING CO, BARKER WAS VP GLOBAL OFFICER FOR WALMART; 15/05/2018 – Walmart Inc expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/03/2018 – Walmart-Humana Talks Put New Pressure on Remaining Players in Health Care; 09/05/2018 – Dealbook: Two Years and Two Contenents – Behind Walmart’s Flipkart Deal: DealBook Briefing; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 15/03/2018 – News4JAX: BREAKING | Walmart has temporarily suspended the sale of firearms in Florida. DETAILS –; 13/05/2018 – Walmart places $16bn bet on India’s Flipkart; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Election over, new Malaysia PM gets down to business; 15/03/2018 – Huynh alleges Walmart has been mislabeling products so that third-party vendors were paid lower commissions, among other “violations of the law.”; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL UK GROCERY SALES IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 UP 3.2 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Moon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.17 billion and $204.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 381,343 shares to 101,876 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.92M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,258 shares, and cut its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.