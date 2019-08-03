Glendon Capital Management LP Holding In Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Was Boosted; Beach Investment Counsel Decreased Southwest Airlines (LUV) Holding by $1.65 Million as Share Value Declined

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines (LUV) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 32,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 40,501 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 72,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.12M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 07/05/2018 – U.S. probes collision of Southwest plane, truck at Baltimore airport; 09/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Wins 2018 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards For Airlines; 17/04/2018 – Southwest CEO Faces Test as Deadly Accident Mars Safety Record; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: DEMAND STRENGHTENED AFTER MARKETING EFFORTS RESUMED; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS FLIGHT EXPERIENCED ENGINE ISSUE AT ABOUT 11:08ET; 18/04/2018 – A Southwest plane had a similar issue in 2016; 20/04/2018 – CFM SAYS RECOMMENDS ULTRASONIC INSPECTIONS WITHIN NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES; 18/04/2018 – Workhorse engine that exploded on Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 18/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to speed up inspections after engine explodes, killing one; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FEB. CAPACITY UP 1% :LUV US

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 206,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 90,553 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.64 million for 10.63 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,330 shares to 12,810 shares, valued at $22.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl C by 690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 22,356 are held by Bokf Na. Shine Advisory Ser invested in 616 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fincl Counselors has invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Geode Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 6.60M shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 316,475 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 125,231 shares. Johnson Finance Gru has invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Montgomery Mngmt Inc accumulated 7,900 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Macquarie Gru holds 229,007 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Consulta Limited reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Southwest Airlines, Juniper Networks and BorgWarner – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Plays Defense, As It Should – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Southwest extends 737 Max cancellations into November – Dallas Business Journal” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Launches New Pilot Pathways Program – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CVR Partners Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Announces Cash Distribution of 14 Cents – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVR Partners: Significant Upside Given The Revival Of Nitrogen Fertilizer Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVR Partners LP (UAN) CEO Mark Pytosh on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Company Announces Automotive Acquisition In Europe – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.