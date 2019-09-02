Glendon Capital Management LP Holding in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Upped as Stock Price Rose; Bvf Has Upped Arqule (ARQL) Holding by $313,312 as Stock Price Rose

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 78,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 6.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.22M, up from 6.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 505,372 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 2.93M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83M, up from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.19. About 1.57M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ArQule prices stock offering at $9.75 – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes ArQule (ARQL) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 516,203 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $14.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemocentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 5.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.46M shares, and cut its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP).

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CF Industries upgraded at BAML on strong Q2, improving 2020 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CF Industries Can Make Its Shares More Attractive By Keeping Its Dividend Payout Fixed At $70M – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eni makes 1T cf gas discovery in Nigeria – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CF) ROE Of 8.1% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.