Glendon Capital Management LP Holding in Ally Finl (ALLY) Decreased by $6.75 Million; Knighthead Capital Management Has Raised Its Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Holding

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 548,468 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 1.32 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63M and $404.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 47,713 shares to 2.93 million shares, valued at $119.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $349.56M for 8.93 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

