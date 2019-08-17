Glendon Capital Management LP Has Upped Pg&E (PCG) Position by $2.42 Million; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Lowered Holding by $16.08 Million

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 14.36M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 142,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 699,282 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, up from 557,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 4.98M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 17/05/2018 – PG&E `Wishfully Thinking’ It Can Toss Key Claim Over Wildfires; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 31/05/2018 – PG&E CUTS DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caesars Entertainment tops EBITDAR expectations – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Recent IPOs to Add to Your Watch List – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 10, 2019 : CZR, LVS, XOG, EQH, BABA, QQQ, ESI, IGT, IRM, TMUS, VIAB, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caesars +1.3% after surprise Q4 profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.42M shares. Boothbay Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bamco New York accumulated 746,246 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The Missouri-based Parkside Bancshares & Tru has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cohen Capital Management reported 431,137 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 205,520 shares. 60,674 are owned by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Clearline Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 2.97% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 310,033 are owned by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Comerica Commercial Bank owns 269,058 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Mngmt Lc holds 28,600 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Incorporated reported 15,722 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 25,100 shares.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sei Investments Co owns 149,494 shares. Nokota Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 3.87 million shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 9,852 shares. Raymond James Fincl Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Van Eck Associates holds 65,590 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Finepoint Capital LP has invested 13.92% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Davidson Kempner Management LP holds 1.08% or 2.20 million shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 11.37M shares stake. Capstone Ltd reported 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com owns 41,466 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Amer Gru reported 34,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 75,770 shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Issues Statement on Financing Proposal from Abrams and Knighthead – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How To Apply For PG&E’s Wildfire Assistance Program – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E shareholders plan $15B rights issue – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “As Wildfire Season Progresses, Contact Information Needed from About 150000 Customers – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.