Glendon Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Stake in Stealthgas (GASS) by $3.85 Million; Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Has Raised Its Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $4.99 Million

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 531.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $244.25. About 2.45M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Stealthgas Inc (GASS) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 6.40 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41 million, up from 5.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Stealthgas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 23,286 shares traded. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has declined 2.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC; 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO; 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Group Inc has 1.46M shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. St Johns Lc invested in 0.24% or 1,277 shares. Cincinnati Insur holds 1.52% or 220,081 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc has 0.29% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 122,517 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 1.73% or 68,966 shares. 17,800 are held by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Com reported 3.86M shares. Kj Harrison And Partners has invested 0.99% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Reilly Ltd Co invested 0.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Toth Financial Advisory holds 382 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 228,500 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Llc. Vontobel Asset Management Incorporated reported 1.82M shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boston Research And owns 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 818 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Etf (VTWO) by 4,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,866 shares, and cut its stake in Communication Services Select Sector Spdr Fund.