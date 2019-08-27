Glendon Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Pg&E (PCG) Position by $2.42 Million; As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Valuation Declined, Melvin Capital Management LP Lifted by $269.41 Million Its Holding

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 142,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 699,282 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45M, up from 557,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 6.88% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 5.28 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 225.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 4.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 6.48 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395.12 million, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 1.95M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Wilshire Securities Management reported 1.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 97,666 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.02% or 195,347 shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Ltd Partnership reported 456,815 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 1,162 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 13.13M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 734,932 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd owns 0.05% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 504,453 shares. Abrams Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 12.5% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nordea Mngmt has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Mutual Of America Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 150,000 were accumulated by Oak Hill Advisors L P.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E overlooking too many trees in fire prevention effort, report says – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stanley Druckenmiller’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BMA, GGAL, PCG and QIWI among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley Sees Tactical Trade in PG&E Corporation (PCG) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 350,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $124.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 20,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ascena Retail Group Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ASNA).