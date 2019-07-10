Glendon Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Ally Finl (ALLY) by $6.75 Million as Share Price Rose; Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Position in Alaska Air Group (ALK) Decreased as Share Price Declined

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71 million, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 2.93 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Dealer Websites; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial: Earnings Growth to Support Increased Capital Generation, Deployment; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 19/04/2018 – Ally Announces Leadership Changes; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $63.69. About 887,530 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Traffic Rose 6.5%; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group to Announce Financial Results; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Signed Document From Medical Doctor or Mental Health Professional Will Also Be Needed With Animals; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Effective Tax Rate About 26%, Full-Year Rate About 25%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $349.51 million for 8.92 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Brewery, other new tenants headed to Camp North End; Charlotte’s most dangerous spots for pedestrians – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unloved Ally Financial Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on February 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ally Financial Inc.’s (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Facebook, Snap, MoneyGram, Digital Ally – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts React To Huge Ally Financial Buyback – Benzinga” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

