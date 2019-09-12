Glendon Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake; Latam Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) SI Increased By 1.77%

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 67.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 474,113 shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The Glendon Capital Management Lp holds 225,169 shares with $5.16M value, down from 699,282 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $5.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.99% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 5.65 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE

Latam Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) had an increase of 1.77% in short interest. LTM’s SI was 5.16 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.77% from 5.07 million shares previously. With 333,700 avg volume, 16 days are for Latam Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM)’s short sellers to cover LTM’s short positions. The stock increased 4.03% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 165,440 shares traded. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) has declined 14.41% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LTM News: 17/04/2018 – Chile-based LATAM Airlines, union reach initial deal but strike continues; 28/04/2018 – LATAM Airlines crews head back to work after ending strike; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Latam Airlines Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines April System Passenger Traffic Rose 0.8%; 27/04/2018 – LATAM Airlines crew union cannot end strike yet-company; 14/03/2018 – LATAM AIRLINES 4Q REV. $2.77B, EST. $2.71B; 09/04/2018 – LATAM Airlines union to go on indefinite strike Tuesday; 04/05/2018 – LATAM AIRLINES CFR TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Itau BBA Adds Embraer, Exits Latam Airlines, Cuts Itau: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Latam Airlines Group Says Passenger Traffic Increased 4.4% on Yr in March

Among 2 analysts covering LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has $1100 highest and $9.3000 lowest target. $10.15’s average target is 7.86% above currents $9.41 stock price. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. had 2 analyst reports since July 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”.

Latam Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in South America, North/Central America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania. The company has market cap of $5.87 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Air Transportation; and Coalition and Loyalty Program Multiplus. It has a 32.69 P/E ratio. It provides passenger transport services to approximately 150 destinations in 22 countries and cargo services to approximately 169 destinations in 27 countries with a fleet of 310 aircraft.

More notable recent LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LATAM Airlines CEO resigns – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LATAM Airlines Group reports consolidated operating income of US$40.2 million for second quarter 2019, totaling US$122.3 million for first half 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Airlines see new government in Venezuela as key to repayment of debt: IATA – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.32 million for 2.70 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 47.78% above currents $10.15 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, March 19. UBS maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $2300 target in Monday, July 15 report. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Monday, August 19 to “Sell”. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 400 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp has 1.54M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 47,492 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 26,361 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors. 99,620 are owned by Utah Retirement System. Valley Natl Advisers reported 46 shares. Centerbridge Partners Limited Partnership has 27.07% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 200,024 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based World Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Century Cos Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Synovus Corp holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Us State Bank De has 15,260 shares. Anchorage Capital Grp Limited Liability Company owns 23.29M shares or 15.53% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Assoc has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 58,591 shares.