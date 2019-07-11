Glendon Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) by $1.91 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Altavista Wealth Management Boosted Stake

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.93M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83 million, up from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 512,055 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $9.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2026.56. About 1.68 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE REDUCED AMZN, ECA, BIIB, NKTR, AVGO IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 26/04/2018 – Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Sales up 43% to $51.0 Billion; 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,494 shares. Legacy Private Trust holds 3,589 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 2.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 9,196 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Lc has invested 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,000 shares. Windsor Capital Mngmt Lc has 147 shares. Coastline Tru Com invested in 5,827 shares. Bailard reported 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Altfest L J reported 43,947 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md has 7.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,736 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt has invested 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ironwood Ltd Liability Corp owns 139 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.74% or 4,187 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) invested in 98,477 shares or 3.05% of the stock.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Amazon’s To Roll Out $700M Employee Advancement Program – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Walmart’s Domestic Digital Business Could Lose $1 Billion This Year – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: M&A Fuels Stocks; Streaming Wars to Heat Up – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Square, Amazon and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Best Stocks for 2019: Amazon Primed for Profits – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 19,676 shares to 19,185 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Caterpillar, Lamb Weston and CF Industries – Investorplace.com” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Most Valuable Pipeline Drugs in Development — and the Stocks Poised to Profit – Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.