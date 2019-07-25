Glendon Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Holding by $6.75 Million; Share Price Rose; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Bhp Group LTD (BHP) Holding by $505,602

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (BHP) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 9,363 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,015 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, down from 176,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.07. About 1.21M shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 12/03/2018 – WOODSIDE GRANTS BHP OPTION TO BUY ADDED 10% IN SCARBOROUGH; 09/03/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton, and Embraer Trade Actively; 23/04/2018 – Brazil Federal Court Extends Deadline for Samarco Dam Settlement: BHP; 30/04/2018 – COOPER, AWE, MITSUI TO BUY BHP’S 90% STAKE IN MINERVA CASINO; 24/03/2018 – RPT-Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 18/04/2018 – PROSECUTORS, SAMARCO TO ASK FOR 30 DAYS TO CONCLUDE PLAN, WHICH IS PART OF POSSIBLE DEAL TO END ALL SUITS RELATED TO THE DISASTER IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets; 20/03/2018 – CHINA BELT,ROAD POLICY MAY LEAD TO $1.3T IN STEEL DEMAND: BHP; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Technology to ‘Transform’ Resources Industry; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS LOOKED AT BHP BILLITON’S SHALE PORTFOLIO, MAY BID FOR ASSETS

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71 million, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 2.37 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 29/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Doug Timmerman Pres of Auto Finance; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 27/03/2018 – CrowdfundInsider: Ally Financial Set to Open New Innovation Hub in North Carolina; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63 million and $404.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 47,713 shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $119.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

