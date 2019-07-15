Glendon Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position in Cvr Partners LP (UAN) as Stock Value Declined; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Decreased Holding in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) as Valuation Declined

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 206,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.0751 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6551. About 25,571 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 21.82% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners Will Not Pay Cash Distribution for 1Q; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,216 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 16,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 123,244 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold UAN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 0.68% more from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability invested in 98,708 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 303,405 shares or 0% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 29,388 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 38,259 shares. 14,900 were reported by Forbes J M And Company Limited Liability Partnership. Raging Cap Management Ltd Com reported 5.1% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Hartford Fin Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,118 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 5,244 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 193,205 shares stake. Group One Trading LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 4,793 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 5.57M shares. 208 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Marco Investment Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN).

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,639 shares to 42,410 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 79,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 7,448 shares. Argent Cap Limited Co stated it has 169,186 shares. First LP reported 305,167 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Svcs invested in 30,678 shares. Panagora Asset Inc reported 21,683 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Anderson Hoagland And holds 0.48% or 10,262 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Ameritas Investment owns 2,529 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 39,343 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.03% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio. Homrich & Berg invested in 0.07% or 17,545 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Brandywine Glob Invest Lc owns 0.53% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 1.00M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

