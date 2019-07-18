Glendon Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $2.42 Million; As Progressive (PGR) Share Value Rose, Mitchell Capital Management Co Upped by $668,880 Its Position

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 25.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 142,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 699,282 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.45 million, up from 557,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 5.06M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Progressive (PGR) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 9,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,165 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 17,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Progressive for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.71. About 1.81 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Progressive Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Progressive Down 4% Following Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 291,107 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,120 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 379,325 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.35% or 53,112 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il accumulated 1.09 million shares. First Allied Advisory has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Korea Corporation holds 797,096 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund invested in 11,609 shares. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo invested in 65,990 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 7,024 shares. Mirae Asset Global holds 58,989 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Macroview Investment Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 49 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lc reported 0.12% stake. Aqr Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2.70M shares. Fiduciary Trust Company holds 0.01% or 7,038 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. Barbagallo John A also sold $2.94M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Friday, January 25. 12,000 shares were sold by Sauerland John P, worth $783,240 on Friday, January 25. Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663 worth of stock or 292 shares.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 7,704 shares to 19,685 shares, valued at $5.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 1,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,421 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Etf (SCHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.13% or 129,422 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 97,666 shares in its portfolio. Punch Card Ltd Partnership has invested 10.57% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Carroll Financial Assocs, North Carolina-based fund reported 102 shares. Lonestar Cap Mngmt invested in 220,000 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Finepoint LP accumulated 13.92% or 1.70M shares. 1,434 were reported by Kempen Capital Management Nv. Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 250 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oakworth Cap reported 0% stake. Allstate reported 37,289 shares. Hound Ptnrs Limited Co owns 4.85 million shares or 3.71% of their US portfolio. New York-based Cohen & Steers has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). New York-based Oz Mngmt LP has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 38,240 are held by Credit Suisse Ag.