Glendon Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Stake; Thompson Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Cvs Health Com (CVS) by $944,990 as Market Value Declined

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 17,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 102,557 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 84,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.57. About 1.43 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health Stockholders Approve Aetna Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 206,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21 million, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 19,874 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING

More notable recent CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVR Partners: Bad Spring Weather Sets Up A Strong Year Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CVR Partners Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results And Announces Cash Distribution of 12 Cents – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVR Partners LP (UAN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CVR Partners Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:UAN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CVS Health’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market News: Gold Soars Above $1,500; CVS Looks Healthy – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Rite Aid vs. CVS Health – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

