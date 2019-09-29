Glendon Capital Management LP Has Increased Dana (DAN) Holding by $4.75 Million as Valuation Declined; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stock Value Rose, Norinchukin Bank The Has Cut Its Holding

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Dana Incorporated (DAN) by 52.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 250,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.70% . The institutional investor held 724,813 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, up from 474,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dana Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 990,155 shares traded. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has declined 21.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: DANA’S MERGER WITH GKN’S DRIVELINE CREDIT POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Dana Increases Cash Consideration for GKN Driveline by £100 million; 10/04/2018 – Dana’s SPL® Lite Series Driveshafts Named Top 20 Product for 2018 by Heavy Duty Trucking; 19/03/2018 – DANA INC – DUE TO IMPROVED MARKET CONDITIONS, SALES FROM NEW BUSINESS BACKLOG, 2018 SALES NOW EXPECTED TO GROW BY 10 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Dana Deal Still Substantially Undervalues GKN Driveline; 14/03/2018 – Dana Mulls Dual-Listing in London to Get GKN Shareholder Support -FT; 01/05/2018 – Dana Partners with Workhorse Group on City Delivery Vehicle with New Spicer® Electrified™ Integrated Electric Axle; 09/03/2018 – GKN PLC – TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS COMPOSED OF $1.6 BLN IN CASH PROCEEDS TO GKN PLC; 13/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: FTSE 100 falls as Dana boss meets with GKN shareholders to fend off Melrose bid; 09/03/2018 – Melrose: Dana Acquisition of GKN Driveline business to Involve a Lengthy, Uncertain Process

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The sold 15,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 104,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.50M, down from 120,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 4.33M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv holds 0.24% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 16,673 shares. Bluestein R H & reported 757,374 shares. 121,393 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Lc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 621,336 shares. Automobile Association invested in 0.31% or 2.39 million shares. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 2.67% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Portland Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.46% or 83,868 shares. First Business Finance Svcs reported 4,593 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.33% or 5,968 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com accumulated 96,244 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na stated it has 10,957 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 41,380 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Provise Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 17,063 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.12 million shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Com reported 37,379 shares stake.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.37 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold DAN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 133.18 million shares or 1.43% more from 131.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 118,750 shares. 37,175 are held by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% or 44,275 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com holds 30,469 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 414,551 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm invested in 0% or 377 shares. 3.98M are held by Invesco Limited. Moreover, First Tru Advisors Lp has 0.01% invested in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). Legal & General Gru Plc has invested 0% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). 451,531 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 97,670 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 10,388 shares. Pinnacle Ltd invested 0.03% in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN). 535,438 were reported by Systematic Fin Management Lp.

