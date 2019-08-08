Glendon Capital Management LP Has Decreased Ally Finl (ALLY) Stake by $6.75 Million; Share Price Rose; Element Capital Management Boosted Stake in Teradyne (TER) as Stock Rose

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 3.60M shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 ALLY FINL SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS GROWTH 20% TO 30%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ally Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALLY); 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 19/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – DOUG TIMMERMAN NAMED PRESIDENT OF AUTO FINANCE; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 278.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 63,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 85,848 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 22,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 6.21 million shares traded or 156.38% up from the average. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSlresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne Sees 2Q Rev $490M-$520M; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Buys 2.1% Position in Teradyne; 23/05/2018 – Teradyne Tops VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Net $87M

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63M and $404.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 142,198 shares to 699,282 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $394.58 million for 8.13 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nvidia, Cisco And More – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ally’s Low Profitability Does Not Support Its Valuations, Buybacks Nearing End – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ally and NAMAD Recognize Emerging Auto Dealership Leader with the ‘Ally Sees Her’ Award – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ally Financial +4.3% as Q2 shows retail deposit, auto finance growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $5.48 million activity.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 102,208 shares to 7,464 shares, valued at $880,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co by 61,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,973 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Cap Inc New.