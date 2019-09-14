Glendon Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake in Ally Finl (ALLY) as Share Price Rose; Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $3.34 Million as Share Price Rose

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.85M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 2.88M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple Dealership lnventories; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q-End Total Deposits $97.4 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 320,993 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.94 million, down from 347,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON’S OPTIONS ALSO INCLUDE SELLING A STAKE TO FINANCIAL PARTNERS SUCH AS CANADIAN PENSION FUNDS; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.71 million for 9.02 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

