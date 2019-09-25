Glendon Capital Management LP Has Cut Position in Pg&E (PCG) by $10.43 Million as Share Price Declined; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Position by $2.82 Million

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 67.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 474,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 225,169 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 million, down from 699,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 30.08 million shares traded or 257.25% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 100,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 2.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.55M, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 281,242 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Assetmark owns 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Silver Point Cap LP reported 13.18M shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lenox Wealth holds 55 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Principal Financial Grp owns 37,085 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 942,700 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services Incorporated holds 0.65% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 115,969 shares. 2.10 million were reported by Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Gallagher Fiduciary invested in 60.83% or 20.55 million shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.02% or 10,637 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 30,720 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.43M for 2.91 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,045 activity.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 67,265 shares to 189,030 shares, valued at $14.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 75,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc..

