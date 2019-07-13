Glendon Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Stake by $6.75 Million; Stock Value Rose; As United Rentals (URI) Shares Declined, Rbf Capital Has Raised by $342,000 Its Stake

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.81% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.34. About 1.10M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI)

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 3.42 million shares traded or 2.24% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC – 2018 CORE ROTCE TARGET OF 10.5 PCT – 11.5 PCT; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followe; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 03/05/2018 – Ally Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 23/03/2018 – TIME and Ally Financial Honor North Carolina Auto Dealer; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY EPS: $0.57; ADJUSTED EPS $0.68; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63 million and $404.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 142,198 shares to 699,282 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $349.49M for 9.15 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 32,570 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 0.21% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 23,904 shares. 32,977 are held by Lee Danner And Bass Inc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 3,412 shares. Gam Ag owns 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,336 shares. 35,765 are owned by Boston Advisors Ltd. Burns J W & holds 0.32% or 11,350 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 832,537 shares. Td Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 29,741 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.03% or 10,400 shares in its portfolio. U S Glob accumulated 6,336 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 135,200 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 52,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,646 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Com has invested 0.31% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 7,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csg Sys Intl Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,032 shares, and cut its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

