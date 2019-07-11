Glendon Capital Management LP Has Cut Ally Finl (ALLY) Stake by $6.75 Million as Share Value Rose; At&T (T) Shareholder Granite Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Holding

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 2.47 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MLN VS $995 MLN; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Au; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 43.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 13,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,006 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $533,000, down from 30,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 10.49M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Cautious on North Korea | Pompeo Rails Against Iran | AT&T-Time Warner Closing Arguments; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57B for 9.34 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Com Delaware invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has invested 0.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Capital Counsel has invested 0.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cibc Mkts holds 0.64% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.49 million shares. Salem Counselors Inc has 0.2% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 928,297 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mngmt Com owns 2.21 million shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 21,063 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt holds 0.19% or 58,764 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 66.33M shares. Andra Ap owns 47,300 shares. Sather Grp Inc holds 34,301 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 84,261 shares. Evanson Asset has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Wtr Res Inc by 36,066 shares to 77,156 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Opportunity Invts Cor (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 120,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 871,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Hldgs I.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63M and $404.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 47,713 shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $119.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.