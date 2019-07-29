Glendon Capital Management LP Has Cut Ally Finl (ALLY) Stake as Market Value Rose; First Republic Investment Management Position in Idexx Labs (IDXX) Cut as Market Valuation Rose

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 4,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 209,504 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.85M, down from 214,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $283.94. About 238,957 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.73 lastly. It is down 8.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Other Revenue Relatively Flat; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Net Financing Revenue Up 6%-8%, Ex-Core OID; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Provision Expense Flat to Down 10%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 11.38% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.23 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $117.83M for 51.81 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.09% EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 67,575 shares to 589,403 shares, valued at $48.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 23,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. Kingsley Lawrence D bought 2,405 shares worth $501,875. $208,454 worth of stock was sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 17,115 were accumulated by M&T Comml Bank. Prio Wealth Lp owns 9,080 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 11.2% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 685,892 shares. 9,375 are owned by Tuttle Tactical Management. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 21,520 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.08% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 2.39 million shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 177,700 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 7,125 are held by Macquarie. Principal Financial Incorporated invested in 0.22% or 1.08 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.13% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 4,156 were reported by Private Advisor Ltd Liability. Moreover, Lau Assocs Lc has 1.48% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 14 shares.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63M and $404.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 142,198 shares to 699,282 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.