Glendon Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stealthgas (GASS) Stake by $3.85 Million; Share Value Rose; United Rentals (URI) Share Value Declined While Elm Ridge Management Decreased Position

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Stealthgas Inc (GASS) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 6.40 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41 million, up from 5.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Stealthgas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3. About 10,532 shares traded. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has declined 2.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO; 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 12,168 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 78,209 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, down from 90,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $105.67. About 709,366 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 earnings per share, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $437.28M for 4.60 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual earnings per share reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

