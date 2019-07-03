Glendon Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Holding by $619,539 as Stock Declined; As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose, Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Increased Holding

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 79.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 426,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 964,413 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.25 million, up from 537,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $171.23. About 2.15M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 09:46 AM

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 206,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 66,698 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 21.82% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms CVR Partners ‘B+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Neg; 20/04/2018 – DJ CVR Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAN); 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold UAN shares while 7 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 0.68% more from 38.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd has 65,714 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) for 3.01 million shares. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). 4,793 were accumulated by Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc). Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Citadel Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 5,244 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 193,205 shares. 183,499 were reported by California Employees Retirement. Lpl Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.01% in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN). Citigroup holds 1.86 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 424 were accumulated by Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation. Symphony Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 38,259 shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 208 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Now Is The Time To Plant Nutrien In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sugar Land-based refiner CVR Energy names new general counsel amid corporate consolidation – Houston Business Journal” published on July 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “CVR Partners Reports First Quarter 2019 Results And Announces Cash Distribution of 7 Cents – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CVR Partners Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:UAN – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CF Industries double downgraded at BAML but shares rise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 644,022 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $44.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 2.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).