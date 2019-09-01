Glendon Capital Management LP Decreased Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Holding as Market Value Rose; Chicago Equity Partners Stake in Borgwarner (BWA) Decreased by $341,620

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 2.27M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Noninterest Expense Up 4%-6%; 11/05/2018 – Ally Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Retail Deposits $81.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Medium-Term Compound Annual Adjusted EPS Growth of at Least 18%; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Ally Helps Consumers Hit a Home Loan Grand Slam with New Baseball-themed Mortgage Playbook, Available for First Time as Free Audio Download; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Return on Equity 7.5%; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 66C

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 8,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 13,310 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511,000, down from 22,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 984,713 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $371.11 million for 8.08 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63 million and $404.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 47,713 shares to 2.93M shares, valued at $119.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited holds 80,689 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Brown Advisory reported 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Davis R M has invested 0.53% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Salem Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.24% or 11,500 shares. Cambridge Advsr Inc stated it has 5,280 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Archford Capital Strategies Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 81 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 54,562 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 58,689 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 9,514 shares. Starr Company owns 3,760 shares. Wedge Capital L LP Nc owns 337,326 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 307,548 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 29,631 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $172.55 million for 9.49 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

