Glendon Capital Management LP Decreased Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $10.43 Million; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, New England Research & Management Upped Position

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 142.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 4,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 1,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $152.7. About 2.58M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 29/05/2018 – CRM SEES FY REV. $13.08B TO $13.13B, SAW $12.66B TO $12.71B; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 67.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 474,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 225,169 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, down from 699,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 5.01M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett And Inc stated it has 505 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 149,757 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Com reported 1,761 shares. Covington Investment Advsrs invested in 45,162 shares. Diversified Tru Company owns 25,683 shares. 67,962 are held by Front Barnett Ltd. The Ohio-based Lifeplan Financial Gru Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 861 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al stated it has 96,628 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.44% or 11,506 shares. Allen Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 10,806 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates owns 1,554 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Goldman Sachs Group reported 4.49 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 4,781 shares to 5,167 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,725 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.09% or 5.08M shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling Incorporated accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Franklin holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 404,323 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 13,923 shares. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation owns 362,515 shares. 13.36 million were reported by Redwood Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Benjamin F Edwards holds 85 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Co reported 748,225 shares stake. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 6.27% or 1.08M shares in its portfolio. Baupost Limited Liability Corp Ma has 24.50 million shares. Hound Prns Ltd Liability holds 6.81% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 6.09 million shares. Synovus Fin invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 106,845 were reported by Sei. Us Fincl Bank De holds 15,260 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 780,607 shares.

