Glendon Capital Management LP Cut Its Ally Finl (ALLY) Holding as Valuation Rose; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Increased Cerner (CERN) Stake by $304,323

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71 million, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 3.42 million shares traded or 2.24% up from the average. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Provision Expense Relatively Flat; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 02/04/2018 – Ally Encourages Children to Practice Money Mindfulness This Financial Literacy Month; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net $250M; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MLN VS $995 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 16/05/2018 – Ally Encourages Consumers to Save Their Savings with New Campaign; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Ongoing Effective Tax Rate of 23%-24%

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 1.25 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $349.49M for 9.15 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63M and $404.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 206,513 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KSP Research sees NYCB, Ally well set for four rate cuts – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Brewery, other new tenants headed to Camp North End; Charlotte’s most dangerous spots for pedestrians – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ALLY or CACC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy for Their Massive Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Facebook, Snap, MoneyGram, Digital Ally – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.