Glendon Capital Management LP Boosted Its Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Holding by $1.91 Million; Broadfin Capital Increases Position in Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX)

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.93 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83M, up from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 2.37M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE REDUCED CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 719,285 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Intends to Use Offering Proceeds for Commercial Launch of HTX-011, Marketing of Sustol and Cinvanti; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – Mylan to Leverage its World-Class Scientific Platform to Develop a Novel Delivery for Meloxicam, a Non-Opioid Pain Medication; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 2.5% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Optinose Inc by 125,000 shares to 585,600 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teligent Inc New by 832,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold CF shares while 153 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 195.29 million shares or 5.43% less from 206.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 27,446 shares. Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.04% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Montgomery Incorporated holds 1.62% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) or 88,905 shares. Convergence Prns Limited Liability Company holds 56,619 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Cls Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Platinum Inv Management has invested 2.57% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.13% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). 27,451 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp Ny invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Petrus Tru Lta invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Bnp Paribas Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 51,377 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 191,829 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) for 10,849 shares.