Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) Hit By JP Morgan Cazenove Downgrade. Has GBX 260.00 Target; Ngam Advisors LP Has Raised Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 7.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp acquired 13,860 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)’s stock declined 0.86%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 206,885 shares with $23.98M value, up from 193,025 last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $85.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.1. About 730,238 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET NPA 0.4 PERCENT VERSUS 0.44 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 15/03/2018 – India’s HDFC Asset Management Co files for IPO; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 20/03/2018 – ANI: #Watch: Armed robbers loot Rs.18 lakh outside HDFC bank on 20 March on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road. (Source: CCTV)…; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL

In a analysts note released on 15 August, JP Morgan Cazenove has decreased Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) stock to a “Underweight” and has set one year target at GBX 260.00. JP Morgan Cazenove’s target is 14.14% from GLEN’s last price.

The stock decreased 2.67% or GBX 6.15 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 224.35. About 5.87 million shares traded. Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “StockBeat: Markets Rout as China Hints at Currency War – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Valuewalk.com with their article: “Tesla Could Be Destroyed By The Closure Of Glencore Mine? – ValueWalk” published on August 09, 2019, Mining.com published: “Australian junior Aurelia goes after Glencore copper mine – MINING.com” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Black Iron’s shares skyrocket after inking MOU with Glencore on Ukraine iron ore project – MINING.com” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Management shake-up at Glencore costs copper chief Mistakidis his job – MINING.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Glencore PLC has GBX 420 highest and GBX 260 lowest target. GBX 316’s average target is 40.85% above currents GBX 224.35 stock price. Glencore PLC had 45 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 28 by HSBC. Jefferies maintained the shares of GLEN in report on Monday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 11 to “Neutral”. The stock of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GLEN in report on Wednesday, May 8 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of GLEN in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 2. Societe Generale downgraded Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Societe Generale has “Hold” rating and GBX 295 target.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of commodities worldwide. The company has market cap of 30.50 billion GBP. It operates in three divisions: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. It has a 36.19 P/E ratio. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.