Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) have been rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp 11 2.24 N/A 0.52 21.71 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 438 2.96 N/A 33.53 13.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Glen Burnie Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares Inc. First Citizens BancShares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Glen Burnie Bancorp. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of First Citizens BancShares Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 0.00% 4.3% 0.4% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 0.3 beta, while its volatility is 70.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 50.4% of First Citizens BancShares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 22.02% of Glen Burnie Bancorp’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% are First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glen Burnie Bancorp 6% 7.71% 6.1% -2.27% -6.2% 8.44% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 1% 3.05% 4.58% 14.25% 13.45% 23.86%

For the past year Glen Burnie Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.