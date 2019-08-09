Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Since Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp 11 2.28 N/A 0.52 21.71 Financial Institutions Inc. 28 3.02 N/A 2.52 12.20

Demonstrates Glen Burnie Bancorp and Financial Institutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Financial Institutions Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Glen Burnie Bancorp and Financial Institutions Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 0.00% 4.3% 0.4% Financial Institutions Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Glen Burnie Bancorp’s current beta is 0.3 and it happens to be 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Financial Institutions Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 72.2% of Financial Institutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 22.02% of Glen Burnie Bancorp’s shares. Comparatively, Financial Institutions Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glen Burnie Bancorp 6% 7.71% 6.1% -2.27% -6.2% 8.44% Financial Institutions Inc. 8.07% 6.65% 8.42% 13.28% -4.53% 19.81%

For the past year Glen Burnie Bancorp was less bullish than Financial Institutions Inc.

Summary

Financial Institutions Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.