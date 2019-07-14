Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) to pay $0.10 on Aug 2, 2019; Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Has 0.71 Sentiment

Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc (CTR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.68, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 17 funds started new and increased holdings, while 24 reduced and sold positions in Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 8.52 million shares, down from 8.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Clearbridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 18 Increased: 9 New Position: 8.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) is expected to pay $0.10 on Aug 2, 2019. (NASDAQ:GLBZ) shareholders before Jul 19, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp's current price of $10.44 translates into 0.96% yield. Glen Burnie Bancorp's dividend has Jul 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 1,247 shares traded or 16.98% up from the average. Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) has declined 4.62% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold Glen Burnie Bancorp shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 215,584 shares or 4.25% more from 206,795 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) for 151,269 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0% in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 260 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,062 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 1,572 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock has invested 0% in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ). Maryland-based Court Place Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ). Bankshares Of America De owns 0% invested in Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) for 724 shares.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and firms. The company has market cap of $29.45 million. The firm accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 20.08 P/E ratio. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 2.42% of its portfolio in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc for 2.05 million shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc owns 201,149 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 194,600 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Merriman Wealth Management Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 77,167 shares.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 53,854 shares traded. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc (CTR) has declined 15.58% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.01% the S&P500.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $374.40 million. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

