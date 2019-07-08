Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Comparing side by side

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) compete against each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp 11 2.23 N/A 0.52 21.02 Signature Bank 124 5.30 N/A 8.38 14.10

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Glen Burnie Bancorp and Signature Bank. Signature Bank seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Glen Burnie Bancorp. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Glen Burnie Bancorp has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Signature Bank, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 0.00% 3.3% 0.3% Signature Bank 0.00% 10.9% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Glen Burnie Bancorp is 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.27. Competitively, Signature Bank’s 36.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.36 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and Signature Bank can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Signature Bank 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Signature Bank’s potential upside is 10.42% and its average target price is $137.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Glen Burnie Bancorp and Signature Bank has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.8% and 96%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 22.02%. Competitively, Signature Bank has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glen Burnie Bancorp 6.21% -1.62% 9.5% -9.88% -4.62% 4.99% Signature Bank -8.38% -12.2% -12.31% 2.1% -9.76% 14.94%

For the past year Glen Burnie Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than Signature Bank.

Summary

Signature Bank beats on 9 of the 10 factors Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, commercial vehicle, financing, and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of January 19, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.