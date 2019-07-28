Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Comparing side by side

Both Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp 11 2.32 N/A 0.52 21.02 First Citizens BancShares Inc. 432 3.29 N/A 33.53 13.24

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Citizens BancShares Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Glen Burnie Bancorp is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Glen Burnie Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 0.00% 3.3% 0.3% First Citizens BancShares Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.27 beta means Glen Burnie Bancorp’s volatility is 73.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. First Citizens BancShares Inc.’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Glen Burnie Bancorp and First Citizens BancShares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8.8% and 50.6% respectively. 22.02% are Glen Burnie Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.3% of First Citizens BancShares Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glen Burnie Bancorp 6.21% -1.62% 9.5% -9.88% -4.62% 4.99% First Citizens BancShares Inc. -2% 3.08% 4.41% 0.53% 0.87% 17.69%

For the past year Glen Burnie Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than First Citizens BancShares Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors First Citizens BancShares Inc. beats Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including regular savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, Christmas Club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, land acquisition and development loans, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending services, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.