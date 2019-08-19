Glazer Capital Upped Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding by $2.55 Million; As Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Share Value Rose, Holder Excalibur Management Has Cut by $544,087 Its Holding

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 34,059 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, down from 39,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $108.91. About 4.96M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TBT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 06/04/2018 – JP Morgan says it knew ex-minister linked to firm in Nigeria oilfield deal; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Composite PMI: Summary; 11/05/2018 – Capital Growth Adds JPMorgan, Exits Skechers: 13F; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $487.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 141,352 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ycg Limited Liability Com has 0.4% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt reported 1.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edgewood Mngmt Lc reported 4,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft & Assoc Lc reported 191,210 shares. Merian (Uk) reported 143,090 shares stake. Texas-based Carlson Lp has invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 2.11 million shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 25,313 were accumulated by Shoker Counsel. South Street Lc invested in 0.08% or 2,462 shares. Moreover, Odey Asset Management Limited has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,440 shares. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank has 1.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 97,101 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited owns 22,524 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Consulta has invested 7.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Renaissance Group Inc Limited Com has 0.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,783 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.20 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

