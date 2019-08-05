Glazer Capital Stake in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Lifted as Stock Price Rose; Edgestream Partners LP Has Upped C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Position by $358,276 as Valuation Rose

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $540.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.90% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 535,909 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 131.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 4,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The hedge fund held 7,346 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, up from 3,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $80.95. About 1.08M shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Company reported 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Valley Advisers Inc has 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential holds 131,699 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 775,308 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt holds 51,939 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Veritable LP invested in 2,465 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). D E Shaw & has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Bridges Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% or 5,106 shares. Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 107,819 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0% or 9 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 100,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.02% or 3,479 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Savings Bank Usa invested 0.09% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XME) by 22,806 shares to 15,846 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 22,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,118 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $165,204 activity. Biesterfeld Robert C Jr had bought 1,202 shares worth $99,985 on Thursday, May 9. $125,487 worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) was sold by Kass Jordan T on Wednesday, February 6. The insider OBRIEN CHRIS sold $98,307. 2,399 shares were sold by LEMKE JAMES, worth $214,974.

More notable recent C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Value Investors Consider C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For C.H. Robinson Worldwide – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “C.H. Robinson: Speed, Visibility And Cost Are Key To Successful Retail Compliance – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Annex Advisory Ser Limited Co reported 0.02% stake. S&T Natl Bank Pa has invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Bogle Invest Management Limited Partnership De owns 161,282 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 50 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Incorporated reported 94,643 shares. Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt holds 392,021 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amer Group Inc Inc holds 19,930 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 85,676 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus stated it has 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 34,775 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,008 were accumulated by Jane Street Gru.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turn Negative After Fed Reserve Cuts Rates – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Quad Helps Accelerate the Future of Commerce, Announces Strategic Partnership with the dtx company – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Apple Tops Q3 Estimates – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.