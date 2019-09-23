Glazer Capital Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Has Trimmed by $7.36 Million; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stake Has Boosted by Broadfin Capital Llc

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 64.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 257,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 657,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.23 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 523,047 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY FEWER HTX-011 PATIENTS EXPERIENCED SEVERE PAIN AT ANY TIME; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement With Sandoz Related to POSIMIR (SABER-Bupivacaine)

Glazer Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc sold 66,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 71,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $112.18. About 177,685 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Selects Univa to Extend Silicon Design HPC Cluster to Hybrid Cloud; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $864.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tottenham Acquisition I Ltd by 33,930 shares to 147,668 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pure Acquisition Corp by 324,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58M for 17.75 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Associates Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1.57M shares. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 0.1% or 3,690 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Serv Group Incorporated accumulated 77,043 shares. Navellier And Associates has 0.52% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 367,781 shares. Us State Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,965 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 46,077 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 493 shares. Moab Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 36,746 shares. Security National Trust Com reported 500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 789 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 44,126 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 112,506 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Goldman Sachs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.