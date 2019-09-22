Glazer Capital Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Has Lowered by $7.36 Million as Valuation Declined; Troy Asset Management LTD Increases Holding in Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX)

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Clorox Company Clx Us (CLX) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 55,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45M, up from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Clorox Company Clx Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.78. About 1.36 million shares traded or 43.19% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Affected by Industrywide Cost Pressures in Near Term

Glazer Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 93.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc sold 66,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 71,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 961,140 shares traded or 127.47% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Urges Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Governance Proposals at May Extraordinary General Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Hldrs Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,500 shares to 87,174 shares, valued at $11.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Clorox Company (CLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Capital Lc invested in 0.01% or 121 shares. Haverford Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Co has 1,552 shares. 20,319 were accumulated by Webster Financial Bank N A. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.12% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 6,699 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 14,339 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank has 12,045 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust accumulated 587 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aull And Monroe Management Corporation holds 0.13% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.09% or 44,064 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 373,695 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 277,040 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fisher Asset Ltd has 0% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Fiduciary Trust invested in 0.01% or 2,649 shares. Lincoln has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $864.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp by 50,901 shares to 391,064 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mudrick Cap Acquisition Corp by 352,417 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Forum Merger Ii Corp.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58M for 17.71 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Lc holds 0.32% or 94,004 shares in its portfolio. 6,850 are held by Utah Retirement System. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 631,051 shares. Moreover, Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp has 0.04% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 3,393 shares. Kellner Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.66% or 13,300 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.09% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Tower Research Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Virtu Financial Ltd Com owns 2,775 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Parametric Associates Lc owns 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 21,251 shares. 123,978 were accumulated by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 824 shares.