Glazer Capital Raised Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Stake in Home Depot (HD) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 8,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,018 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, down from 30,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 725,039 shares traded or 27.37% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.85% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Macquarie Group Inc Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Capital Ww Investors owns 57.14M shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated owns 74,375 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Lc holds 9,015 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Summit Asset Lc holds 0.14% or 1,438 shares. Front Barnett Ltd holds 10,182 shares. Bancshares owns 2,961 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Founders Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id accumulated 2,075 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Wi invested in 75,673 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ironwood Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company, Arizona-based fund reported 304 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 757,662 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 98,021 shares to 224,640 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 141,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 932,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graf Indl Corp by 30,762 shares to 696,928 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp by 166,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp.