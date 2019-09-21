Glazer Capital Raised Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Position by $921,263; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Signalpoint Asset Management Cut Holding by $539,448

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31,031 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16 million, down from 35,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 622,945 shares traded or 0.19% up from the average. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Incorporated holds 78,456 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Commerce, a Japan-based fund reported 38,870 shares. Benin owns 65,770 shares or 3.77% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 26,433 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 15,270 shares. Dodge Cox has 3.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31.36M shares. North Carolina-based Bragg Fincl Advisors has invested 2.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Prtn owns 4.75M shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Moreover, Noesis Mangement has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bellecapital Intll Ltd reported 8,399 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Friess Associates Ltd Liability Co reported 343,325 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas reported 5.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4.59 million are held by Jensen Invest Mgmt. Saturna invested in 590,143 shares. 1.30M are held by Davenport Co Ltd Liability Co.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $864.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tkk Symphony Acquisition Cor by 134,253 shares to 71,988 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monocle Acquisition Corp by 115,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hennessy Cap Acqustion Corp.