Glazer Capital Position In Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Was Has Increased; Stockbridge Partners Has Upped Position in Mplx LP (MPLX) as Share Value Declined

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.99M market cap company. The stock increased 5.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 443,161 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.99 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.84M, up from 5.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 1.30 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Corporation New York invested 3% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Enterprise Serv has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 731,508 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 5,274 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & Comm has invested 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Mai Management has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Diversified invested 0.08% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). American Financial Group Inc accumulated 22,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The holds 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 18,429 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 460,154 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp stated it has 14,355 shares. Energy Income Prtn Ltd holds 1.28% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 2.28 million shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 7,800 shares.

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. crude, fuel cash markets upended by Midwest flooding – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – The Motley Fool” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MPLX: A Fast-Growing 7.7% Yielding Energy Stock Set To Soar (Dividend Sensei) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MPLX LP Announces Agreement to Acquire Andeavor Logistics LP – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 06/21: (AXGT) (MBIO) (OCUL) (WORK) (ANAB) (LKSD) (PTN) (BYND) – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dana Gruen, Quad’s Deputy General Counsel, Recognized for Outstanding Leadership in Employment Law – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Quad/Graphics Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Quad to Host Investors and Analysts Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results – Financial Post” with publication date: June 27, 2019.