Glazer Capital Position in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Raised by $2.55 Million; Crestwood Capital Management LP Increased Holding in Ansys (ANSS) by $1.65 Million

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company's stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 350,700 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company's stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.57. About 433,460 shares traded or 4.63% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.62M shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus owns 237,590 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 157,269 shares. Davis R M Incorporated accumulated 101,828 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York has 25,185 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 0.02% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 80,835 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt invested 0.04% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Earnest Partners Ltd holds 233,367 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Communication Of America has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Champlain Investment Partners Ltd Liability holds 0.65% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 408,755 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn invested in 437,374 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 1,659 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 3,136 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,169 shares.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Ansys (ANSS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th – Nasdaq" published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "ANSYS (ANSS) Q2 Earnings Grow & Beat Estimates, View Raised – Nasdaq" on August 06, 2019.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 8,640 shares to 132,840 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,000 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: "LSC Communications' stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch" on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Did You Manage To Avoid Quad/Graphics's (NYSE:QUAD) Painful 60% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance" published on August 02, 2019