Glazer Capital Position in Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Has Lifted by $921,263 as Shares Rose; Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (BDX) Share Value Rose While Jefferies Group Boosted Holding by $3.70 Million

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) (BDX) by 1470% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 15,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $258.09. About 294,582 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 85,024 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Security National Tru Co owns 2,559 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. New York-based Lipe Dalton has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi accumulated 63,469 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Saratoga Rech And Mngmt owns 90,677 shares. 2,146 were accumulated by Capital Invest Advisors Limited. Ancora Advsrs Limited Com holds 6,257 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Co accumulated 1,266 shares. Sit Investment Inc has 0.49% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Sg Americas Limited Liability Com holds 30,697 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corp owns 15,715 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisors Lc reported 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Private Advisor Gp Llc invested in 7,049 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 0.19% stake. Murphy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cooke & Bieler LP stated it has 260,465 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $13.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ORCL) by 55,100 shares to 201,400 shares, valued at $11.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:TSM) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,400 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $864.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monocle Acquisition Corp by 115,741 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forum Merger Ii Corp by 41,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,000 shares, and cut its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ameritas Prns accumulated 0% or 2,476 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) or 386,086 shares. Swiss Bancorp has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). State Street invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus reported 53,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 852,351 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc owns 0.04% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 348,087 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 29,779 shares. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Muzinich reported 916 shares stake. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 279,380 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership holds 22,238 shares.