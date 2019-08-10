Glazer Capital Maintains Position in Quad / Graphics (QUAD); As Viasat (VSAT) Stock Value Declined, Financial Engines Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $431,816

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 348,064 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 5,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 25,596 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 31,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 1.02 million shares traded or 75.31% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT 4Q REV. $439.7M, EST. $423.8M; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Quad Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – Financial Post” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Apple Tops Q3 Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 9,030 shares. Ameritas Inv reported 2,476 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 85,676 shares. Pnc Ser Gru stated it has 20,073 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0% or 59,100 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 119,315 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 352,064 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 268,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Management Ab invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 15,619 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.16 million shares.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 155,436 shares to 119,161 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegro Merger Corp by 33,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,330 shares, and cut its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $9.85 million activity. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.87 million was sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC. BALDRIDGE RICHARD A sold $6.14M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Tuesday, February 12.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Funds (VNQ) by 9,930 shares to 5.16M shares, valued at $448.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Etf Investment Tr by 126,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viasat Is Bound To Lose Orbital Velocity – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ViaSat +2.9% as Raymond James upgrades to Outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ViaSat (VSAT) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viasat’s Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Gained 42% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.