Glazer Capital Lifted Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Position by $921,263; Freestone Capital Holdings Has Increased Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Holding by $1.05 Million

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.16M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 318,693 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 217.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 6,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 9,950 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, up from 3,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $157. About 984,634 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Profit Rises; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 29/03/2018 – AAP IMPLANTATE AG AAQG.DE – AIMS TO START HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY IN COURSE OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advance Auto Parts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,940 shares to 85,668 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,534 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 5,845 are owned by Allen Ops Ltd Com. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.04% or 5,900 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Huntington National Bank reported 266 shares stake. Adage Prtn Grp Ltd Com stated it has 0.21% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 0.17% or 874,432 shares. Of Vermont owns 1,803 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) or 4,421 shares. Melvin Mngmt Lp reported 2.53% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 152,391 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 7,474 were reported by Kbc Nv. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 30,120 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Weik Cap Mgmt reported 2,200 shares.

