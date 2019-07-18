Glazer Capital Lifted Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding; Wedge Capital Management L LP Cut Regions Financial (RF) Stake by $918,764

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (RF) by 3.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 65,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Regions Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 12.74M shares traded or 12.31% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 10/04/2018 – Regions Chief Governance Officer Elected to Board of a Leading Advocate for Strong Corporate Governance

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company's stock declined 24.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 334,576 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 43.95% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 12,647 shares. 20,073 were reported by Pnc Financial. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 827,795 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. 65,659 are owned by Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability. Magnetar Financial holds 53,530 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment invested in 0.03% or 392,021 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 7,557 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 27,843 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 76,800 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 34,775 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 139,533 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 0% or 395,497 shares.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Regions Financial Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Having 20% or More Corporate Board Seats Held by Women – Business Wire" on July 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "Merrill Lynch Sours on More Regional Banks With Fresh Analyst Downgrades – 24/7 Wall St." published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Discover, Fifth Third, Regions discuss capital plans – Seeking Alpha" on June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Wealth Planning Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 34,500 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Grp Llp has invested 0% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.05% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) or 135,269 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Dean Inv Associates Ltd has 0.12% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 60,579 shares. Proffitt & Goodson, Tennessee-based fund reported 43 shares. Caprock has invested 0.05% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Lathrop Inv Mngmt has invested 0.86% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 30,500 shares. Aldebaran Financial owns 86,106 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 2,269 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stoneridge Prtn Ltd Company reported 64,675 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 37,152 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

