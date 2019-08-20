Glazer Capital Increases Stake in Quad / Graphics (QUAD); Caseys Gen Stores (CASY) Stock Price Rose While Castleark Management Has Lowered Position by $5.17 Million

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY) by 39.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 40,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 62,127 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.00 million, down from 102,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Caseys Gen Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $172.52. About 172,989 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES REPORTS BOARD REFRESHMENT WITH APPOINTME; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Sees FY 2018 Same-Store Grocery and Other Merchandise Sales Up 2% – 3%; 23/05/2018 – JANA IS SAID TO TAKE STAKE IN CASEY’S STORES, MAY PUSH FOR SALE; 23/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND JANA PARTNERS SAYS DOES NOT OWN A SINGLE SHARE IN CASEY’S STORES CASY.O – FUND SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Implements Director Age, Tenure Limits; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Hires Chris Jones as Chief Marketing Officer; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $471.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 129,141 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 155,854 shares to 52,845 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii by 43,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,796 shares, and cut its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Compa.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Apple Tops Q3 Estimates – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HP Powers Breathtaking Gaming Experiences NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 139,220 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,859 shares. Nordea Ab invested in 119,200 shares or 0% of the stock. 736,738 are held by S&T Bancorp Pa. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 76,800 shares. Muzinich And Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 139,533 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Moreover, Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). The Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Management LP has invested 0.23% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 25,670 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 352,064 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Co holds 174,770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manikay Ptnrs stated it has 187,500 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 107,507 shares.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aaron (AAN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises ’19 View – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Casey’s General (CASY) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Caseyâ€™s General Stores, Inc. (CASY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors has 0.03% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 137 shares. 5,965 were reported by Comm Comml Bank. Eulav Asset Management has 0.26% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 48,900 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Company, a Washington-based fund reported 90,099 shares. Kennedy Management Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 85,710 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Castleark Management Ltd Llc holds 62,127 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Aperio Grp Inc invested in 14,810 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 0.02% stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 13,727 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.01% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Pnc Financial Group Incorporated Inc has 2,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 138,604 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 15,814 shares to 244,550 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).