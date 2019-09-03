Glazer Capital Increased Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Position; Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $331,091; Market Valuation Declined

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 150,671 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 6,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 377,235 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26M, down from 383,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 7.01M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 71C; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 206,286 shares. American Intll Group Inc reported 19,930 shares stake. Northern Trust holds 395,497 shares. Shell Asset Company reported 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Metropolitan Life Commerce New York accumulated 27,843 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Prudential stated it has 261,277 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 14,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Qs Lc accumulated 107,507 shares. Jane Street Gp Inc has 12,008 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 92,420 were reported by D E Shaw &. Tci Wealth Advsrs, a Arizona-based fund reported 50 shares.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $678.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co by 37,717 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp by 155,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,845 shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 115,651 were reported by Matarin Cap Mgmt Lc. Wellington Shields Capital Lc holds 18,410 shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP holds 0.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 21,386 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 43,277 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guardian Cap Lp owns 9,938 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Linscomb & Williams owns 0.62% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 138,007 shares. Truepoint reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Doheny Asset Ca invested in 39,769 shares or 1.82% of the stock. M Securities Inc accumulated 24,198 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Jasper Ridge Prtn Ltd Partnership has 0.09% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Milestone Group holds 6,436 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Greenwood Capital Assoc Limited Liability Corp reported 144,674 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Pettee Invsts stated it has 80,095 shares. Perritt Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 12,379 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.89% stake.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.31B for 9.44 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

