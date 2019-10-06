Glazer Capital Holds Position in Quad / Graphics (QUAD); Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Telemus Capital Has Raised Its Holding by $2.95 Million

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 380.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 66,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 84,595 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.77 million, up from 17,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.93. About 6.50M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 07/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST FOR $7.6B IN CASH; 25/05/2018 – ABI [Reg]: Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone 1Q Economic EPS 65c; 13/03/2018 – China Wealth Fund Sells Out of Blackstone Stake Held Since IPO; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT COMMENTS ON DECISION TO SETTLE DISPUTE OVER REFINANCING INVOLVING GSO CAPITAL PARTNERS & HOVNANIAN; 22/03/2018 – Tripp Smith, Co-Founder of Blackstone’s GSO, to Leave Firm; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 08/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone working on $10 bln joint bid for BHP’s U.S. shale assets -Sky News; 24/05/2018 – Pure Industrial Real Estate Announces Closing of Plan of Arrangement with Blackstone and Ivanhoe Cambridge; 24/05/2018 – THOMSON REUTERS – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO USE $9 BLN-$10 BLN OF ESTIMATED $17 BLN OF GROSS PROCEEDS OF BLACKSTONE DEAL TO RETURN CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.89M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 157,124 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum: 3 Things Investors Need To Know About This 7.4% Yielding Stock – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Invitation Homes prices secondary offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Blackstone Hires Raymond Chan as a Portfolio Manager for Registered Funds Platform – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Blackstone Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 5.875% Senior Notes Due 2021 – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Premium Unjustified For Steady Dividend Income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack Tru reported 0.05% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Bbr Ptnrs Lc accumulated 8,496 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management accumulated 281,800 shares. The New York-based Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York has invested 0.2% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Swift Run Management Ltd Co has invested 0.57% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 1.31M shares. Moreover, Hrt Llc has 0.02% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 50,020 shares. 30,600 are held by Suvretta Management Limited Liability. The West Virginia-based City Hldg has invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 6.58 million were accumulated by Clearbridge Investments. Ing Groep Nv holds 511,600 shares. Alps Advsr holds 29,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Lp stated it has 1,500 shares. Vantage Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.97% or 192,021 shares in its portfolio.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,856 shares to 19,175 shares, valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,355 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments Co owns 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 53,927 shares. Alberta Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 100,500 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Management Inc reported 0.05% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 23,804 shares stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited owns 359,071 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 43,275 shares. 1.61M are held by Jpmorgan Chase & Com. 92,929 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp. Invesco has 232,686 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 1.59M shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 279,380 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc holds 171,426 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 57,768 shares.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60M and $864.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schultze Spl Purp Acqustn Co by 94,986 shares to 320,475 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Modern Media Acquisition by 34,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,732 shares, and cut its stake in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Quad/Graphics Evolves Its Brand to Reflect Company’s Transformation – Business Wire” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Quad Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results – Financial Post” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quad/Graphics, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.